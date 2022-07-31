TXT makes US music festival debut at Lollapalooza; Special guest iann dior, MOAs’ fanchants & more

On July 31 IST, TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed a set spanning 45 minutes at Lollapalooza 2022, in Chicago’s Grant Park. Via a live stream through the Weverse app, fans all over the world got the chance to view TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s power-packed performance.

With the group having recently released their mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, as well as a collaborative song ‘Valley of Lies’ featuring iann dior, MOAs (TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fans) were eager as to which songs would be included in the setlist.

Check out some of our favourite moments from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s performance at the music festival:

Good Boy Gone Bad

Fitting for the beginning, TOMORROW X TOGETHER started their set with an electric performance of their latest title track from ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’.

Special Guest: iann dior for ‘Valley of Lies’

During the performance, TOMORROW X TOGETHER invited American artist iann dior on stage for a special performance of their new song together, ‘Valley of Lies’. There was also an especially sweet moment when the members and iann dior performed a short section of choreography together!

The Cheers

Right from the very beginning of the performance, MOAs fanchants were clearly audible, making for a truly heartwarming scene! At one point, when the members mentioned that their songs might be new to a lot of the people there, MOAs were quick to answer with a resounding “no”, offering their whole-hearted support.

The Performance

As always, TOMORROW X TOGETHER proved that they know truly well how to put on a memorable performance. Throughout the set, the members’ live vocals, energy, and stage presence left everyone in awe, ensuring that even those watching online could not tear their eyes away for a single moment.

The Live Band

The live band accompanying TOMORROW X TOGETHER brought a whole new flavour and energy to the performance, complementing that of the five members.

The Setlist

TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed a whopping total of eight songs, beginning with ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, and continuing with ‘Frost’, ‘Anti-Romantic’, ‘Valley of Lies’ feat. iann dior, ‘Magic’, ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’, ‘LOSER=LOVER’, and finally, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER comprises five members, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. During the month of July, the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group’s members had been in the United States for the US leg of their world tour, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’.

