TXT, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, cast of Dr Romantic 3 and more join 2023 SBS Drama Awards performance lineup

The upcoming 2023 SBS Drama Awards has revealed its lineup of performers. On December 19, it was announced that TXT, Hwasa from MAMAMOO, Guckkasten, and Doldams— the cast of Dr. Romantic 3—will be delivering celebratory performances during this year's SBS Drama Awards.

SBS Drama Awards 2023 performance lineup

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER), MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Guckkasten, and Doldams—the cast of the hit medical drama, Dr. Romantic 3—are gearing up to captivate fans with their performances at this year's SBS Drama Awards, scheduled for the year-end festivities.

TXT is set to engage the audience with renditions of their songs Chasing That Feeling and Happily Ever After, while Hwasa will grace the stage with her solo hits Chili and I Love My Body. Notably, Guckkasten, making their first broadcast appearance in four years, will showcase Fighter, a track from the OST of the popular SBS mystery-thriller drama Taxi Driver 2.

Lastly, actress Lee Sung Kyung, alongside other cast members from Dr. Romantic 3, will grace the stage to deliver a performance of Thank You for the Memories from their drama’s OST. The highly anticipated 2023 SBS Drama Awards is scheduled to take place on December 29 at 8:40 PM KST, 5:10 PM IST. The event will be hosted by Shin Dong Yup and My Demon star Kim Yoo Jung.

TXT recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is a five-member K-pop group comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They recently unveiled their latest album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, on October 13, featuring a total of nine tracks, including the title track's music video, Chasing That Feeling. Notably, the album includes collaborations with renowned artists, such as the Jonas Brothers for Do It Like That and Brazilian artist Anitta for Back For More.

In addition to their musical endeavors, TXT kicked off their global tour in March, titled ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour. The tour has taken them to various cities, including Singapore, Japan, and the United States, leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. The members expressed their gratitude for the heartwarming and surreal experience of connecting with MOAs (their fandom) globally.

The tour's grand finale, spanning two days, featured a creatively arranged stage setup with online live streaming, providing fans across the globe with the opportunity to partake in the spectacle and share the special moments with the group.

