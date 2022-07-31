TXT’s members mark memorable Lollapalooza day; Pose for photos with BTS’ J-Hope, midwxst, & Wallows

Earlier today, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai took the stage at Lollapalooza, marking their US music festival debut. Livestreamed in real-time through Weverse, the 45-minute long set took everyone’s breath away, leaving exhilaration in its wake.

Following the performance, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun took to Twitter to share an adorable selfie with BTS’ J-Hope, who is also currently in Chicago to perform at the music festival. Captioned “with the most cool guy in the world”, the selfie sees the two stars donning matching winks as they pose for a selfie. In a video interview from the same day, Taehyun was also quick to answer with “J-Hope” when asked which artist he would want to collab with. Seeing the two BIGHIT MUSIC family members together is truly heartwarming!

Check out the photo, below:

Taehyun also took to VLive to speak with the group's fans, MOAs, after TOMORROW X TOGETHER's performance. During the live stream, Taehyun mentioned BTS' Jimin and J-Hope, as well as their producer, Bang PD, sharing that their being there [at Lollapalooza] came as a source of strength.

Meanwhile, American singer and rapper midwxst also shared a photo with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s five members, ahead of the quintet’s performance. As a sign for the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group can be seen in the background, it appears as though the photo was taken near TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s waiting area.

Check out midwxst and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s photo, below:

Further, alternative rock band Wallows and TOMORROW X TOGETHER also met! Wallows uploaded a photo on Twitter with Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai, captioning it with a simple red heart emoji and tagging the BIGHIT MUSIC group.

Have a look at the sweet photo, below:

During their performance today, TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed a total of eight songs, kicking off their set with their latest lead single ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ from ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. The boy group followed this song up with ‘Frost’, ‘Anti-Romantic’, ‘Valley of Lies’ feat. iann dior, ‘Magic’, ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’, ‘LOSER=LOVER’, and finally, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.

As a special surprise, TOMORROW X TOGETHER also invited American artist iann dior onto the stage, to join the members for their recently released collaborative song together, ‘Valley of Lies’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh & Kang Ki Young rank atop July drama actor brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside