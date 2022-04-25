TXT members display their overwhelming emotions in new ‘END’ concept photos for latest comeback

Tomorrow x Together posted the concept photo 'END' version of their 4th mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' on April 25th. 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' is an album released before moving on to the next series following the 'Dream Chapter' and 'Chaos Chapter'. It depicts a boy who gets to know the world around him a little more.

The 'END' version of 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' contains the image of a boy who feels as if his heart has been torn apart after the first breakup. The members hold a rose and gaze straight ahead with a sad look and tears in their eyes.

The individual concept photo depicts the boy's sadness only with the members' facial expressions without the use of backgrounds or props. The five members tried their best to put on a calm expression, but they expressed the way they couldn't hide their painful feelings with tears in their eyes, which were red with tears. Tomorrow x Together, which released the dark atmosphere of the 'MESS' version of the concept photo on the 23rd, this time released the 'END' version of the concept photo with a pitiful atmosphere, stimulating curiosity to see how the breakup will be portrayed in this album.

Tomorrow x Together proved their unrivaled presence with the 'Chapter of Chaos' series announced last year, establishing themselves as the '4th generation leader'. The 2nd regular album 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' ranked 5th on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200', and was recognized as the '2021 K-pop album' in name and reality amid rave reviews from leading foreign media.

Driven by this momentum, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, which broke its own record by exceeding 810,000 pre-orders within six days of pre-order sales, is expected to bring global fans to the music and performance they will present with their 4th mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ on May 9th. Their expectations are rising. They will continue their comeback fever by releasing the concept clip of the 'END' version on April 26th.

