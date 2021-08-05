TXT members glow in glittery 'ESCAPE' concept photos for 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'

We are really digging the dual concept, TOMORROW X TOGETHER members are showcasing with their new repackaged album 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'! Previously, the boys released the 'FIGHT' concept photos which featured the members in cool and casual outfits, showcasing skater moves in 'handicam' style videos! Now, in a new set of 'ESCAPE' concept photos, the members show a different side to their artistry!

On August 5 at midnight KST, the boys dropped a set of colourful and glittery teaser images of the 'ESCAPE' version of the concept photos. In the photos, the five members are getting ready to escape after their robbery. The members are wearing long and elaborate outfits, with half their faces covered with a glittery mask. The members' mischievous expressions tease us with the idea that 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' is going to be super fun!

You can check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER climbs back up Billboard 200 chart with 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE'. 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,' which debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 back in June, has now become the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend eight weeks on the chart. 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' also climbed back up to number 3 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, and it rose to number 7 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER!

'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' releases on August 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

