TXT members go through a rollercoaster of emotions in the new teasers for ‘LOSER=LOVER’

TXT posted the teasers of the title song 'LO$ER=L♡VER' from the 2nd regular repackage album 'Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' on the official media handles at 8:30 pm IST on 14th August. The video melted the various emotions that each member felt in reality. Soobin smiling brightly at the person he met, Yeonjun leaning on the car bonnet and looking tired, Beomgyu riding a bicycle as if running away, Taehyun hiding his anxious expression by covering his face with a cast arm, and Hueningkai waiting for someone with an excited expression. The delicate acting of the five members stands out.

The combination of high-quality music and sensuous visual beauty heralds the birth of a movie-like music video. In particular, TXT improved the immersion by arranging the title song sound source to fit the mood of each individual teaser, while giving fans the fun of imagining what the original song would contain.

TXT is receiving a hot response from fans around the world by introducing trendy contents that reflect the tastes of Generation Z, such as D-day teasers, concept teasers, and concept photos of FIGHT and ESCAPE versions. On August 16th, one day before the comeback, the music video teaser for the title song will be released to heighten the comeback fever. TXT, who have proven their strong record power by exceeding 560,000 pre-orders for their new album, recently continued their march on the Billboard 200 chart with their 2nd full-length album 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' for 9 weeks in a row, becoming a global trend in 2021.

Meanwhile, 'Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' contains a total of 11 songs, including the title song 'LO$ER=LO♡ER' and the fan song 'Exchange Diary' will be released by TXT for the first time since their debut. will be released on August 17th at 2:30 pm IST.

