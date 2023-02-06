TXT members hang out with South Korea’s star footballers Cho Gue Sung, Paik Seung Ho and more

Dance challenges and TikTok videos have become a major source of marketing for K-pop acts, influencers and all creators who have seen trends become the hot topic and earn a lot of engagement along with increased interest in the said product, which in this case happens to be a song. However, this new collaboration between K-pop idols and some other popular stars is much more than that.

On February 5, the fans of group TOMORROW X TOGETHER were left gaping at their screens after noticing that their official TikTok accounts had posted videos of the members with star footballers whose fame has increased all the more recently thanks to their fabulous performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Cho Gue Sung, Paik Seung Ho, Kim Jin Su, and Song Min Kyu of the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Football Club seemed to have come all the way to the HYBE building to shoot with the group’s Soobin, Taehyun, and Huening Kai.

Sugar Rush Ride

The players along with the K-pop idols could be seen dancing along to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s last release, fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPATION’s title track ‘Sugar Rush Ride’. They took on an introduction concept for the videos where the footballers could be seen trying to learn the hook steps as well as showing off their own skills with a football. They also made a parody of a popular TikTok challenge originally made with NewJeans’ ‘Hype Boy’ about asking someone for directions and getting recommended the song instead, promoting their own new release.