TXT members hang out with South Korea’s star footballers Cho Gue Sung, Paik Seung Ho and more
Taking on the Sugar Rush Ride challenge, member Soobin revealed which side got in touch for this iconic collaboration first.
Dance challenges and TikTok videos have become a major source of marketing for K-pop acts, influencers and all creators who have seen trends become the hot topic and earn a lot of engagement along with increased interest in the said product, which in this case happens to be a song. However, this new collaboration between K-pop idols and some other popular stars is much more than that.
TXT with footballers
On February 5, the fans of group TOMORROW X TOGETHER were left gaping at their screens after noticing that their official TikTok accounts had posted videos of the members with star footballers whose fame has increased all the more recently thanks to their fabulous performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Cho Gue Sung, Paik Seung Ho, Kim Jin Su, and Song Min Kyu of the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Football Club seemed to have come all the way to the HYBE building to shoot with the group’s Soobin, Taehyun, and Huening Kai.
Sugar Rush Ride
The players along with the K-pop idols could be seen dancing along to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s last release, fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPATION’s title track ‘Sugar Rush Ride’. They took on an introduction concept for the videos where the footballers could be seen trying to learn the hook steps as well as showing off their own skills with a football. They also made a parody of a popular TikTok challenge originally made with NewJeans’ ‘Hype Boy’ about asking someone for directions and getting recommended the song instead, promoting their own new release.
Who suggested the collab?
During a fansign today, it was revealed that the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Football Club side got in touch with the K-pop group to shoot the videos. Member Soobin expressed his own surprise on learning that they had received the offer. The leader’s own challenge alongside rapper Youngji has been doing the rounds on the internet thanks to its hilarity.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER has made a successful comeback and their recent No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, a first for the group, was another proof of it. The quintet is set to go on their second world tour soon.
