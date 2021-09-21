TXT members to sing opening theme 'Ito' for TV Tokyo drama 'Spiral Labyrinth DNA Forensic Investigation'

MOAs, we have some good news for you! TOMORROW X TOGETHER members are all set to lend their golden vocals to a TV series! Yes, you read it right. TOMORROW X TOGETHER members have been confirmed to sing the opening theme song, 'Ito,' for TV Tokyo drama, 'Spiral Labyrinth DNA Forensic Investigation.'

The song is written by GReeeeN, and the show will be broadcasted on October 15th. 'Ito' revolves around themes of "attachment". Like two people who each one half a of thread meeting to make one thread. It comes from the feelings you get from forming a deep relationship with someone.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER members are all set to release their Japanese comeback, 'Chaotic Wonderland', on November 10th. This is off the heals of their latest repackage album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' which was released back on August 17. It will contain four songs including Japanese versions of '0X1=LOVE SONG (I Know I Love You)' and 'MOA Diary Dubaddu Wari Wari' from their second regular repackaged album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.'

