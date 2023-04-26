TXT, NewJeans, Hyolyn, BTOB join ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, more for 2023 Weverse Con Fest; Full lineup inside

The 2023 Weverse Con Festival is a highly anticipated music and fan life festival that offers fans a range of unique experiences provided by the global fandom life platform, Weverse. In addition to a diverse lineup of performances by artists from around the world, attendees can also participate in other exciting activities throughout the festival. From meet and greets with their favourite artists to fan events, the festival promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for music lovers and fans alike. With so much to offer, the 2023 Weverse Con Festival is a must-attend event for anyone who wants to be a part of the global music community.

2023 Weverse Con Festival

The '2023 Weverse Con Festival' is set to take place later this year on June 10-11 at the KSPO Dome and 88 Lawn Field in Olympic Park, Seoul. Fans can expect an exciting lineup of performing artists, including some hot new additions. Among the performers are Hyolyn, BTOB, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, fromis_9, Moonchild, LIGHTSUM, NewJeans, and BOYNEXTDOOR. With such a diverse and talented group of artists, the festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Lineup for the 2023 Weverse Con Festival

The latest additions to the lineup for the '2023 Weverse Con Festival' are set to join a star-studded list of performers. Baekho, Hwang Min Hyun, Lee Hyun, XIA Junsu, Zico, &TEAM, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, BUMZU, Dvwn, and Jeremy Zucker are just some of the many talented artists that will be taking the stage during the two-day festival. With an incredible range of genres and styles, the festival promises to offer something for every musical taste. Attendees can expect to be treated to a spectacular showcase of music and performances from some of the biggest names in the industry.

The 2023 Weverse Con Festival is shaping up to be an incredible event that music lovers and fans of all ages won't want to miss. With a range of exciting activities in addition to the diverse lineup of performing artists, attendees can look forward to a truly unique festival experience. From the hot new additions to the star-studded list of performers already announced, the festival promises to deliver a showcase of some of the best talents from around the world.

