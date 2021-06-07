TXT posts promotion schedule for English track Magic in US; Makes HISTORY on Hanteo charts alongside BTS, EXO

Read on to more about the group's 'Magic' promotions!

Only two years into making debut, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is one of the rising leaders of the fourth generation K-Pop groups. From making history with Billboard to becoming the first ever boy group to chart on Japan’s Line Music Daily Chart for five consecutive days, MOAs (their fandom) are loving their latest release The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE and showering them with love!

On June 6, TXT dropped a promotion schedule of their all-Englishtrack Magic from their latest album. Here’s the schedule:

Music video teaser - June 10, 12 AM KST (June 9, 8:30 PM IST).

‘Magic’ Performance + Interview at Good Morning America - June 10 at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST).

Official music video - June 11, 1 PM KST (June 11, 9:30 AM IST)

Second performance - The Late Late Show with James Corden - June 15, 1:37 PM KST (10:07 AM IST)

After these, there are some surprises scheduled for MOAs such as a TikTok event, a ZEPETO Magic Booth and a Dance Practice video.

Check out the schedule below:

With promotions going on in full swing, TXT has now become the sixth-highest first-week sales of albums by any K-Pop group in the history of the Hanteo Charts. This holds more importance and weightage as they’re the only fourth generation group to be a part of the biggest names in K-Pop - BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT Dream, EXO and NCT.

TXT are living up to the name media gave them after they debuted - Monster rookies and the Leaders of the 4th gen K-Pop groups!

Which song do you like the most in The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE? Let us know in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :BigHit Music

Share your comment ×