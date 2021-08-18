TXT powers through iTunes charts around the world with repackaged album 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'

TXT has done it yet again! On August 17, TXT released their repackaged album 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' with an accompanying music video for the title track 'LOSER=LOVER'. On August 18, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' has topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 15 regions including Sweden, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and more.

Not just that, TXT’s new title track “LOSER = LOVER” also placed number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 16 regions, while the music video recorded over 5 million views within 10 hours of its release on YouTube. Marking their return after three months since the release of 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' in May, TXT continues to prove its dominating presence on worldwide music charts!

The new album wraps up the two-part series of 'The Chaos Chapter.' The title track 'LOSER = LOVER' is a youthful anthem and an emo pop-punk song with an infectious melody and powerful lyrics which conveys hope and aspiration, for a better and brighter tomorrow. The lyrics express the feelings of a boy who may look like a 'loser' from society's point of view but really wants to be a 'lover' to the special 'you.'

TXT will begin promotions for 'LOSER=LOVER' starting August 20 with KBS2’s Music Bank.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: TOMORROW X TOGETHER are road ragers as they channel 'emo rock' vibes in their new song, 'LOSER=LOVER'

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.