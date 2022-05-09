TXT powers through a painful breakup in ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ music video

If there’s one thing you can count on TOMORROW X TOGETHER for, is doing a concept right! The five boys, SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI have once again let rock prevail as they move from an emo rock title track for the last comeback to a more hip hop rock sound with this release.

The leading track for the group’s fourth mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday's Child’, ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ evokes an emotional story of a boy going through a break up with his first love. It’s everything edgy and matching to their concept of going bad. The five members hurl the world around them to an unending chaos. Emotive thorns and consequent flowers make a meaningful appearance throughout the music video.

The love-ridden raspy voices sound aching and overwhelmingly astute to their re-imagination of a break up. They are impressive with each beat as the chorus takes over, leaving no room for question about yet another genre that they seem to have mastered this time around.

With 4 more tracks on the album, including one opening sequence, a full group pop ballad and a couple of unit songs, the MOAs (fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER) are in for a roller coaster!

Watch the ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ music video below!

