TXT prove they're a monster 4th Gen group by topping Japanese Line Music Chart for 5 days in a row

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' is seeing incredible success and love! Read on to know more.

With a thrilling concept trailer, TXT's comeback album was bound to be much bigger than their previous ones. After the release of 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' on May 31, 2021, they have been seeing incredible success both domestically and internationally. Another medal on their shelf is now topping the Japanese Line Music Daily Chart for five consecutive days!

Described as a 'trendy hybrid pop rock' song, title track 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori topped the Japanese Line Music Daily Chart on June 1 and it continues its five day streak till today. The song is on the Number 1 position on both Daily and Real-time Charts. Along with this, the album has performed greatly on international music charts too, showcasing the love and power of MOA and the group's incredible music. It topped iTunes' Top Album chart across 45 regions and ranked 19th on the UK's Official Album Downloads Chart Top 100.

This album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' is more special as the members took active participation in songwriting and producing for the album. The Chaos Chapter is a continuation of their previous story, Dream Chapter and tells the story of a boy who has frozen as a result of the onslaught going on in the world; which also is a direct metaphor for the many youth stuck/frozen in the pandemic world.

Also Read: True Beauty star Park Yoo Na has reportedly joined Disney Plus drama Our Police Course

Which song do you like the most in ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’? Let us know in the comments below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :BigHit Music

Share your comment ×