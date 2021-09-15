TXT reigns on Billboard 200 for 12 weeks, the only Kpop artist in 2021 to do so

One record after the other! TOMORROW X TOGETHER continued their streak on the Billboard 200 charts for the twelfth week and became the only Korean artist to chart for twelve weeks in 2021 with their second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’.

The album first debuted on number five on the Billboard 200 charts in June after its release on May 31 this year. For the week ending on September 18, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ ranked on No. 78 on the charts extending TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s record.

Not only did the group make history on the Billboard 200 charts but also on the World Album Charts by charting at No.2 for a total of fifteen weeks and charting on the Top Album Sales Charts for fourteen weeks as of now! This week, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ also ranked No.4 on the Billboard’s Tastemaker Albums Charts.

The album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ consists of a total of eight songs, amongst which, the song ‘Anti-Romantic’ has stunned the world with its incredible performance on charts all across the globe. Following the success of this album, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released a repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE’ and its title track ‘LOSER= LOVER’ on August 17. ‘LOSER= LOVER’ has also been doing great on the Billboard charts. The song recently ranked No. 10 on the World Digital Song Sales Charts.

A few weeks ago, TOMORROW X TOGETHER achieved the third-highest 1st-week sales for a repackaged album in Hanteo history with over 600,000 sales, following BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ and NCT DREAM’s ‘Hello Future’.

