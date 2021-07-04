TXT release a fully animated version of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' lyrics video feat Seori & more

TXT teams up with Woodie Gochild, pH-1, and Seori for a fully animated '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' lyrics video! Watch the video below.

More versions of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)'? Yes, please! This afternoon, TXT aka Tomorrow x Together dropped the official fully animated, lyrics version video for their title track, '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' featuring their previous collaborators and talented artists Woodie Gochild, pH-1 and Seori. They made this announcement via their official Twitter handle.

The fully animated version is decorated with shades of pink, blue, grey and black with the visuals complementing the hard-hitting lyrics and heart-tugging melody of the song! Previously, Seori, pH-1 and Woodie Gochild featured in the remix audio version of the title track, '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' with Seori collaborating with the quintet on the official title track as well. '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)', is a trendy hybrid pop-rock song that expresses a teenage boy’s certainty when it comes to ‘you’, who is the only one who can calm his chaotic world.

You can watch the music video below:

Meanwhile, Tomorrow x Together's “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” has become the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend three weeks on the Billboard 200! For the week ending on July 3, Tomorrow x Together successfully remained on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States at number 82! With this, “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” now is Tomorrow x Together's longest-charting album on the Billboard 200, but it is also the first and so far, the only K-pop album of the year to remain on the chart for three weeks. Congratulations to Tomorrow x Together!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT teases fans with mystery in the cover for the remix version of 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)

MOA, Did you like the animated version of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Big Hit Music

Share your comment ×