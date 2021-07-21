TXT reveal cute promotion schedule for 2nd full length album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'

Mark your calendars, and we mean literally, for Tomorrow x Together has unveiled a rather adorable promotion schedule calendar for their upcoming release, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'! The group will be returning with their repackaged album on August 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Previously, the group dropped a countdown teaser clip, getting fans excited for their new album!

The promotion schedule calendar is adorned with shades of pink, purple and neon. There are certain 'important' dates on the calendar, marked in hearts and the others, are simply crossed out. So MOAs, please note: July 23 - "Hashtag Event #LOOKBACK_MOA", August 2- "Concept Photo (Fight)", August 3- "Concept Clip (Fight)", August 5- "Concept Photo (Escape)", August 6- "Concept Clip (Escape)", August 7- "Tracklist", August 11- "Album Preview", August 15- "MV Teaser 1", August 16 -"MV Teaser 2" and finally August 17- "Album Release".

You can check out the calendar schedule below:

Meanwhile, TXT is adding new Billboard records to their kitty! The group's summer release 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' has now become the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend six weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. For the week ending on July 24, the album rose to number 109 on the chart, extending its own record as the longest-charting K-pop album of this year! 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' also climbed back up to the number 2 spot on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart (both of which it topped back in June).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT announce comeback with thrilling teaser for 2nd full length album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'

MOAs, what do you think of the group's new album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.