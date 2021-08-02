TXT reveals concept photos and teaser ahead of their August comeback

Are you ready for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s yet another successful comeback? Because the boys certainly are. On July 19 at midnight KST, HYBE Labels uploaded a 26-second video on YouTube, announcing the group’s comeback on August 17 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), three months after the successful comeback with their album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’. The five-member boy group recently uploaded individual as well as group teaser images for the same along with a concept teaser video.

The boys can be seen enjoying themselves with skateboards, at what seems like an abandoned playground. The skateboards have minute details about the concept of the upcoming album as the phrases ‘Loser= Lover’, ‘Escape’, ‘TXT’, ‘Balance Game’ and ‘0X1= LOVE SONG (I Know I Love You)’ can be seen on them.

Here is the teaser image for ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’.

The concept clip showed a mobile phone with a chat that said- ‘Loser? Lover!’ And reminds fans of the comeback date. The caption for this post on Twitter redirects to a page inclusive of all the information, images and videos related to the comeback.

Here’s the concept teaser ‘FIGHT’.

Prior to this, a cute calendar for the comeback which included dates for everything ahead of the repackaged album’s release was shared.

Expectations are high as TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s previous album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ debuted in Top 5 of Billboard 200 on June 13 making them become the third K-pop group in history to chart two albums within one year.

Are you excited for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.