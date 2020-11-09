TXT reveals their first impressions of BTS: After we introduced ourselves, they bought us pizza

During a recent appearance, the members of TXT spoke fondly about BTS and what their first impressions were of the universally loved boy group.

TXT, who recently released their successful third EP Minisode 1: Blue Hour, were all praises for their sunbaemins BTS during a recent appearance on SBS Power FM radio show 2 O'Clock Escape Cultwo Show. For the unversed, BTS and TXT are a part of the same label Big Hit Entertainment and share a pretty close bond, which is seen during various videos and interviews.

When TXT, which comprises of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai, were asked about their first impressions of BTS, Taehyun recalled thinking to himself, 'Wow! A celebrity,' while Huening Kai added that they'd first seen BTS during their trainee days. However, TXT formally introduced themselves to BTS for the first time only after they debuted. "After we introduced ourselves, they bought us pizza, and it was delicious. Thank you, [BTS]," the 18-year-old singer recounted, according to Herald Pop via Soompi. Taehyun once again went back to the valuable advice given to him by J-Hope when asked if the BTS members had shown their support to TXT in a special way.

"Before our media showcase, I had a feeling that we would definitely get a question about whether BTS had given us any advice. So I contacted J-Hope first to ask him for advice, and he texted me back with a really great message. He said, 'No matter what the situation, don’t lose your confidence, and show them everything you’ve got,'" the 18-year-old singer shared with DJ Kim Tae-gyun.

We love the bond shared between BTS and TXT!

