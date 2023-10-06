TXT reveals tracklist along with track cards from The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TXT will be making its highly anticipated comeback this October. HYBE's K-pop group will be releasing their third studio album titled 'The Name Chapter: FREEFALL' on October 13. TXT's new album deals with concepts of Reality, Melancholy, Clarity, and Gravity. The group also unveiled the tracklist from their upcoming album along with track cards for each individual song on the list.

Tracklist for TXT's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL is here

BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the names of the tracks that will feature on TXT's upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The new album is the second series in The Name Chapter franchise. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION was released previously in January 2023. Current album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL features a total of nine tracks as per the tracklist. The name of the tracks are 'Growing Pain', 'Chasing That Feeling', 'Back For More (TXT ver.)', 'Dreamer', 'Deep Down', 'Happily Ever After', '물수제비 (Skipping Stones)', 'Blue Spring', and 'Do It Like That'. Chasing That Feeling is the title track of the upcoming album. Out of the nine tracks mentioned here, two have already been released. Do It Like That was released in July 2023 in collaboration with the Jonas Brothers. TXT premiered Back For More with Anitta, a Brazilian singer on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as a pre-release.

Respective cards for each track on The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Not only the tracklist, but TXT has also unveiled track cards for each song that will be included in the group's upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. Each track features its own imagery which you can check out below. Previously, the concept images of TXT for their new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL were also shared with different themes. The TXT members looked breathtakingly beautiful in the images. This highly anticipated album is being looked forward to given TXT will be releasing an album after a gap of ten months from its last album release. This year TXT also made their 2023 MTV Video Music Awards debut on the red carpet and on stage where they unveiled the pre-release track Back For More live.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN, TXT, NewJeans, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127: K-pop comebacks and debuts for October 2023