TXT’s ‘0X1=LOVESONG’ tops Billboard’s 25 Best Kpop Songs list; Legendary performance with ENHYPEN earns praise

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has come a long way this year. From releasing their second studio album and its repackage to be crowned as the 2021 Men of the Year Pop Icon by GQ Japan, it has been a starry ride. Their album sales doubled and the group’s fame flourished to no ends.

Adding the perfect ending touch to their immensely successful year, the five boys’ lead track from their second full album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ called ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ feat. Seori has found its way on the top of another chart. Billboard has released its yearly roundup of the best songs of the year and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s distinct number stands tall on the 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics list.

Just recently, the group appeared on the 2021 KBS Music Festival and lit up the stage with their unforgettable performance where the highlight of the night remained their collaboration with labelmates ENHYPEN. Aptly named ‘Legend of K-POP’, the twelve boys from two of the most successful K-pop groups in the industry combined forces to cover some iconic songs over the years.

Paving the way for a walk down memory lane, the groups challenged tracks from H.O.T, SECHSKIES, Rain, SE7EN, TVXQ, BIGBANG, EXO and closed it off with fellow BIGHIT LABELS’ group BTS. The unmissable mashup saw Netizens complimenting the boys for the immense hard work to cover such heavily choreographed tracks and deliver a visually pleasing tribute to some of the most beloved K-pop groups. Check out the performance below.

