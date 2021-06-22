  1. Home
TXT’s Beomgyu and Yeonjun to reportedly guest star on popular variety show Amazing Saturday?

Check out all the details about the members attending the show here.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2021 04:47 pm
TXT's Beomgyu and Yeonjun selfie Beomgyu and Yeonjun selca
TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest blockbuster album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE is keeping them busy with their promotions. Two fun members of the group are reported to take part in a famous variety show for the same too! Yeonjun and Beomgyu, the oldest and the most mischievous members, respectively, are going to be present as guests on the tvN show ‘Amazing Saturday’. 

 

On June 22, Star News reported that Yeonjun and Beomgyu are confirmed to star in the entertainment show but no specific schedule has been decided yet. It will be great to see the members having and promoting their latest chart-topping comeback on Amazing Saturday, among senior idols and celebrities. Also called DoReMi Market, the show has a fun concept of guests teaming up with hosts to take part in lyrical quizzes, dance segments and other exciting segments, in order to win (and eat) food from famous Korean traditional markets. The current cast for ‘Amazing Saturday’ has SHINee’s Key, Shin Dong Yup, Park Na Rae, Kim Dong Hyun, Block B’s P.O, SNSD’s Taeyeon and more. 

 

According to the reports, TXT’s Yeonjun and Beomgyu are expected to show incredible performances in the show. Meanwhile, the five member group recently performed their first all-English song ‘Magic’ on The Late Late Show with James Corden. They have also opened a ‘Magic Challenge’ with ZEPETO where fans can win a signed CD of The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Check out the details below: 

 

 

