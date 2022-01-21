TXT’s Beomgyu to reunite with TVXQ’s Changmin today through THIS special appearance

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu is all set to reunite with his senior in the industry, TVXQ’s Changmin! Beomgyu will be making a guest appearance on the Naver NOW live show, ‘Max Changmin’s Free Hug’, hosted by TVXQ’s Changmin, on today’s broadcast. The show will air through Naver NOW. on January 21 at 8 pm KST (4.30 pm IST).

The two first met through the JTBC variety show, ‘Bistro Shigor’. During their time on the show, Beomgyu and Changmin hit it off extremely well, as they had both debuted as idols at a very young age. The theme of today’s episode will be “link”, and Beomgyu will reportedly be revealing some behind-the-scenes stories from when the two filmed ‘Bistro Shigor’ together.

Beomgyu is also expected to talk about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent covers of TVXQ’s songs. Along with his group members, Beomgyu has performed TVXQ’s ‘HUG’ at the ‘2020 KBS Song Festival’, ‘MIROTIC’ at the ‘2021 KBS Song Festival’, and ‘Magic Castle’ at the ‘2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon’. Additionally, Beomgyu will also be taking some time to teach TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s choreography to his senior, Changmin, according to reports.

The news has drawn the attention of fans from all over the world, who are looking forward to Changmin and Beomgyu’s special senior-junior relationship. ‘Max Changmin’s Free Hug’ starring TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu can be viewed on Naver NOW on January 21 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), and can also be viewed through Naver’s music app ‘VIBE’ after the broadcast is over.