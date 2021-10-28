TXT’s ‘Frost’ music video: A cinematic masterpiece gambling through magical mysteries

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a frequent visitor at the top notch visuals, impeccable vocals and stupendous dance categories but another factor that makes the quintet a front runner is their wondrous music videos. Ever since fans were treated to mystical videos for songs like ‘Nap of a Star’, ‘Magic Island’ and ‘Eternally’, fans have been looking forward to the next chapter in the lives of the 5 boys who have set on a magical path.

Now, coming back with another glittering addition, the group has dropped the music video for ‘Frost’ which is a song from the group’s latest series ‘The Chaos Chapter’. Revealed first through TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, raw vocals greet the fans in perfect harmony with a rising tempo.

The music video continues with the story of the group as THE STAR SEEKERS which involve 5 fictional characters based on the members. Swooping in through a portal, the five are met with supernatural and intriguing objects that have them curious. Soon, they gamble at a table with a black masked man unraveling different stories at the hands of their own panicked tales.

As they are transferred back to the present, a frosty vapour emitted from the masked man searches for more answers, desperate to return to their original lives. Spent and confused, the music video has an open ending, leaving to their own interpretations and awaiting more.

Check out the uber-creative and visually pleasing music video for ‘Frost’ below.

