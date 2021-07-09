TXT’s Huening Kai’s sister to participate in ‘Girls Planet 999’

Younger sister of Huening Kai is said to be competing on the new survival program. Read more details below.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s Huening Kai’s younger Huening Bahiyyih might well be on her way to becoming an idol herself! She might join the cast of 99 girls from all over the world who come together to fulfil their dream of becoming an idol in the Korean Entertainment industry. Huening Bahiyyih is set to appear on the newest Mnet survival show ‘Girls Planet 999’.

An industry insider revealed that Huening Bahiyyih wishes to make her idol debut through this program. They also said, “She looks just like her brother, and she's also very talented at singing and dancing. She's already passed auditions at a few big companies."

‘Girls Planet 999’ will air its first episode on 6 August and thereafter every Friday at 8:20 PM KST (4:50 PM). The show will go on for a total of 12 weeks and is expected to bring together people from various nationalities under one roof.

The survival program will be hosted by talented actor Yeo Jin Goo. He will be accompanied by Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany and solo artist Sunmi as ‘Kpop Masters’. Mnet recently announced plans to share the images and profiles of all the 99 participants before the show begins to air. The media giant released an artistic teaser ‘Prologue’ video, welcoming the dreamers set to appear on ‘Girls Planet 999’.

K-netz speculated the show might debut 3 girls each from Korea, Japan and China as their final winners. If this is to be believed, we wonder whether Huening Bahiyyih will make the cut.

