TXT’s ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ becomes first K-pop album released in 2022 to achieve THIS feat

TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues setting impressive records with ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’! Released on May 9, the mini album has now become the first K-pop album released this year to have spent nine weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. Upon its release, the mini album had debuted at number 4 on the chart.

According to Billboard’s latest update, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ rose from its rank last week (number 136), and ranked at number 128 for this week. The boy group had previously spent nine consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart with their album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, making their latest mini album their second release to have ranked on the chart for nine weeks consecutively.

In addition, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ is also maintaining high positions on other Billboard charts, including ranking at number 5 on the World Albums chart, number 6 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and number 7 on the Top Albums Sales chart for this week.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of July, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has been on the group's first world tour, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’. The tour kicked off in Seoul, South Korea and the boy group is currently in the United States, continuing their world tour. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also soon be making their US music festival debut. The BIGHIT MUSIC boy group will be performing on Saturday, July 30 (local time) at the 2022 Lollapalooza.

Further, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also be releasing a new single very soon, in collaboration with American artist iann dior. Titled ‘Valley of Lies’, the upcoming song is scheduled to drop on July 22.

