TXT’s new song F2020 candidly says goodbye to the year; Popstars sing about their wish to reunite with fans

TXT is saying goodbye to 2020 with their new song F2020 which is a part of their new album Avenue Beat. Scroll down for details.
TXT's new song F2020 candidly says goodbye to the year; Popstars sing about their wish to reunite with fans
TXT is opening about what they think of the past year--2020 through their newly dropped music, an Avenue Beat cover titled F2020, which is known to be a new track which expresses the band’s thoughts about the year. A line from the new track even says “Lowkey f**k 2020.” It is reported by Soompi that the five members of the group took the role of songwriters and write the lyrics of the cover song themselves. 

 

Circling back to F2020 track, TXT is saying goodbye to the year as they hope for a better 2021 on December 31st. On the track, they continue detailing the cancelled plans and changed season of the year that has been spent indoors without close connections. The group goes on to sing about delayed concerts, isolated fans, empty venues, performing without the love from fans, and isolation, commenting that it seems like its a tiny world, made up of only 5 members of the group. 

The group then shined a light on good things to come, as they stated that they are eager to return back to normal life and reunite with their fans, they sang that they want to look up at the sky instead of the ceiling tomorrow.  If you didn’t know, the group’s last music feet was when they debuted their mini-album Blue Hour back in October. At the time, they had also launched the song We Lost the Summer which was interestingly also about the despair of missing loved ones and missing the experiences that could’ve been amidst the pandemic. 

Credits :Soundcloud, Instagram

