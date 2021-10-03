TXT’s Soobin and OH MY GIRL’s Arin bid goodbye to a 14 month journey on KBS’ Music Bank

Our vitamins for Fridays, ‘Akong’ MCs TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader Soobin and OH MY GIRL member Arin have bid a bittersweet goodbye to their places as KBS’ ‘Music Bank’ MCs. Beginning their walk on July 24, 2020, the two ruled the hearts of MOAs, Miracles, and other non-fans who developed a special liking for the lively and often cute members of the ‘Music Bank’ family.

Both the K-pop idols have come a long way from their nervous first days where MC Soobin’s adorable forgetfulness of his lines have been recorded in the minds of everyone, especially his fellow group members. The highlight however has to be the collaborative performance from the then-new MCs as they took on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘9 and Three Quarters’ as well as OH MY GIRL’s ‘Dolphin’ that drew an anthem-like viral fame with the ‘da da da’ playing over and over.

After a successful 1 year and 2 months run, where the two experienced meeting numerous artists, built memories and grew as K-pop stars, MC Soobin and MC Arin took a bow from the positions, now to be taken over by ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon and former IZ*ONE member Jang Wonyoung. Check out Soobin and Arin's messages below.

This October 1 was the last broadcast with the loving ‘Akong MCs’, as they were called, following which Arin posted a selfie with Soobin sharing her thoughts on being an MC.

