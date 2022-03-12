TXT’s Soobin diagnosed with COVID-19; Other members test negative

On March 12, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement announcing the health status of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin. As per their notice, Soobin’s test results came back positive on March 12. The artist is currently under self-quarantine. The other four members of the group have tested negative but will be abiding by health guidelines because of close contact with Soobin.

Soobin’s Rapid Antigen Test results were positive as of March 10 which prompted him to take a PCR test on March 11. The results of the said test came back positive on March 12. Identifying themselves as close contacts with Soobin, TOMORROW X TOGETHER members Beomgyu, Taehyun, Huening Kai and even recently recovered Yeonjun will be monitoring his health. Soobin is currently said to be experiencing symptoms including cough and sore throat.

Read the agency’s complete statement below.

“This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of TOMORROW x TOGETHER member SOOBIN.

SOOBIN had cold symptoms and was tested positive on a rapid antigen test he took on Thursday, March 10. He promptly took a PCR test on Friday, March 11 and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Saturday, March 12.

SOOBIN is experiencing symptoms including a cough and a sore throat. He has been under self-quarantine, away from the other members, since the rapid antigen test and is undergoing treatment at home.

Other than SOOBIN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI were tested negative on a PCR test they took as a proactive measure on Friday, March 11. Regardless of the test results, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI, as well as YEONJUN who has made a full recovery from COVID-19, they will all thoroughly comply with personal hygiene and health guidelines and closely monitor their own health since there was contact among the members.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of SOOBIN, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS and TXT bag TikTok Gold and Silver Creator Awards for crossing 10 million followers