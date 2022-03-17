TXT’s Yeonjun and ATEEZ’s Wooyoung shower love by covering each other’s songs

4th Generation K-pop idols are known to openly show their close friendships in their circle and one iconic duo remains to be the ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and ATEEZ’s Wooyoung. Their story began at Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC) when the two joined as trainees and became the best of friends.

Even after Wooyoung’s departure and debut in another group under a different company, the two remain closer than ever, often leaving crumbs of interaction for MOAs and Atinys to gush over. At the same time, they continue to show love for each other’s work and offer support whenever possible. Just another example would be how artists are reluctant to promote another group’s song, but Yeonjun and Wooyoung do not worry about it being a problem as they take every chance to appreciate the other’s growth.

Recently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Taehyun hopped on a collaborative track with Salem Ilese known as ‘PS5’ and just like most songs go, they released a dance challenge for the promotions. Hopping in on the trend was none other than super supportive friend Wooyoung who followed it along with his own twist during a fan video call event.

On the other hand, Yeonjun did a live broadcast where he danced to ATEEZ’s highly addictive and sensually choreographed ‘Deja Vu’. With his quick learner skills, Yeonjun was able to learn the moves in a jiffy and was soon chatting with his fans when he read about Wooyoung’s cover.

What an adorable friendship!

