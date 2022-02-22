TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun to feature in American pop singer Salem Ilese’s new single ‘PS5’

‘PS5’ by Salem Ilese featuring TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Taehyun as well as Alan Walker will be out on February 23 along with her EP ‘Unsponsored Content’. She confirmed the collaborative single on Twitter by saying, “HI PUPS its finally time !! PS5 with @TXT_bighit and @IAmAlanWalker is coming wednesday, and the whole unsponsored content EP on friday :) i’m SO STOKED for u to hear it”.

Salem Ilese is an American singer and songwriter. Her single, ‘Mad at Disney’, became RIAA certified gold. The song went viral on TikTok, appeared on Spotify's Viral 50 chart, peaked at number 67 on the Billboard Global 200 in 2020, appeared on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Popular Songs in 2020, and reached number 16 on the Billboard Top Triller Global in 2021. Additionally, Ilese co-wrote Jamie Miller's ‘Here's Your Perfect’, Bella Poarch's ‘Build a B’, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's ‘Anti-Romantic.’

Previously, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Hueningkai came under the spotlight for covering Avril Lavigne’s popular song ‘Sk8er Boi’ which is a pop punk genre song included in Avril Lavigne's debut album 'Let Go' released in 2002. Avril Lavigne's energy and rebellious style stand out.

The group has covered songs of various genres, showing a different colour from the team. Starting with 'In My Blood', which was released on the anniversary of their debut, the group cover songs such as 'thank u, next', 'F2020', and 'Sriracha', Taehyun's 'Over and Over Again', and Yeonjun's 'Song Cry' as well as individual cover songs such as Hueningkai's 'Youngblood' and unit cover songs such as Yeonjun and Taehyun's 'STAY' were presented.

On the other hand, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will hold a fan live '2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER' online and offline for two days on March 5 and 6.

