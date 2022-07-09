TXT’s Yeonjun chosen to be a brand ambassador for EXO’s Baekhyun’s fashion line?

It’s no secret that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s oldest member is one for experimental clothing and all things fashion. The 22 year old has previously voiced his opinion on multiple occasions about how he likes to express himself through the medium of fashion and has shown a distinct liking to the world of couture.

To add to his sparkling plate of embellishments, Yeonjun has now been announced as the new brand ambassador and guest creative director of streetwear brand Privé Alliance. In an announcement, the brand shared details of their latest artist collaboration, calling the K-pop idol a style influencer. The new limited capsule collection that will be launched alongside Yeonjun is set to be available this year from August through December.

Yeonjun himself talked about the collaboration, calling the collection reminiscent of the “innocence and genuine creativity of a child when it sees an empty canvas.” He further wished for the people to enjoy it “with a child’s pure heart.”

What’s more is the brand happens to be associated with EXO’s Baekhyun who has been appointed as the co-creative director in 2018. The new line will involve creative sketches made by Yeonjun himself, to be digitally printed or embroidered on the products.

Previously, Yeonjun partook in the 2021 Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter collection for another brand, ULKIN, where he was seen taking lessons on his ramp walk, shooting for a lookbook and creating items with his own sense of style.

