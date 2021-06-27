TXT’s Yeonjun dances to a Bollywood track for his warm up on VLive; Indian MOAs win at life

In a dance warmup session, Yeonjun unknowingly gave Indian MOAs a surprise! Watch them here.

The distance between K-Pop idols and India is so wide, even the smallest of gestures can make Indian fans feel loved. There has been a sudden explosion of Korean content in India and fans are making sure their precious idols or celebrities notice them while being in the top worldwide streaming lists or anything else. While the growing fandom in India is getting recognized, with multiple K-Pop interviews and even GOT7’s BamBam recently saying he’d like to visit India, recently, Indian MOAs received a sweet surprise from TXT’s Yeonjun.

TXT’s Yeonjun is undoubtedly one of the finest dancers. On June 26, 2021, he took to VLive to hold a warm up dance session, showcasing millions of MOAs his skills. Dressed in loose black pants and tshirt with a cap, he freestyled his way to songs for an hour. One thing Indian fans were quick to notice was him dancing to a dance, electronic remix of an iconic Lata Mangeshkar’s song! He danced to a song called ‘Tere Karan Mere Saajan’, from the classic Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh’s movie ‘Aan Milo Sajna’.

Check out the clipped video where Yeonjun is seen dancing to the Bollywood song’s remix here:

[210626 Vlive] YEONJUN was warming up on a hindi song remix today! 'Tere Karan Mere Saajan' - Lata Mangeshkar ©txtbengalmoas@TXT_members @TXT_bighit #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/mlvFHu6S8I — TXT INDIA(@TXTIndiaFanbase) June 26, 2021

However, as one fan noticed, it is apparently one of the singer’s go-to remixes while warming up!

Watch the tweet below:

This is perhaps one his favourite warm up songs, we've seen this before too #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #YEONJUNpic.twitter.com/rc6TxxMFDu — TXT INDIA(@TXTIndiaFanbase) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, TXT recently made their comeback with a new chapter in their album storyline, called The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The title track 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori’s remix version was released on June 25. This new version saw them collaborating with famous artists pH-1 and Woodie Gochild. They will also be appearing on iHeart Radio’s Ask Anything Chat next Saturday, i.e. July 3, 2021. So fire away your questions!

Also Read: TXT's Yeonjun reveals his close friendship with Stray Kids' Felix in the cutest manner with just one word!

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla.

Credits :BigHit Music

Share your comment ×