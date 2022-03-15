TXT’s Yeonjun, Our Beloved Summer’s Roh Jeong Eui & actor Seo Bum June to replace NCT, IVE & TREASURE members?

According to reports on March 15, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, actors Roh Jeong Eui and Seo Bum June will be the next in line to headline the SBS music show ‘Inkigayo’. Previously handled by TREASURE‘s Jihoon, NCT‘s Sungchan, and IVE‘s Yujin, the show will reportedly undergo a restructuring, resulting in the new MCs for the show.

Soon, SBS responded to the reports by saying that indeed the current three MCs will be taking a leave and their last shooting day is scheduled for March 27. The new trio will be headlining the programing from April 3.

The team behind the show said that due to the reorganisation, they have decided to bring in new MCs. Actors Roh Jeong Eui and Seo Bum June have always wanted to be K-pop idols and were part of their dance clubs. On the other hand, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s oldest member Yeonjun has time and again proven his ‘It’ boy potential by taking over the internet and hence would be a perfect fit.

Roh Jeong Eui was last seen in ‘Our Beloved Summer’ as a K-pop idol NJ. Seo Bum June’s last role was in TVING’s ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ and he was also spotted in ‘Rookie Cops’. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader Soobin was a fan-favourite MC for KBS 2TV’s ‘Music Bank’. The current MCs have been in their positions for over a year after being confirmed for their roles in February 2021.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the March 2022 K-Pop comeback schedule featuring Red Velvet, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and more