TXT’s Yeonjun & Soobin join Jessi for the ‘ZOOM’ challenge; ‘Watermelon’ trends upon the reunion

The ‘Watermelon Squad’ is reunited! On April 13, soloist Jessi made a comeback with the extremely catchy track ‘ZOOM’. Upon its release, Jessi uploaded multiple fun reels taking on the trending ‘ZOOM’ challenge, joined by stars like her fellow ‘Sixth Sense 3’ cast members Lee Mijoo, Yoo Jae Seok, Lee Sang Yeob and Oh Na Ra, as well as Jeon So Min.

On April 21, Jessi shared an Instagram reel with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Soobin taking on the ‘ZOOM’ challenge (also called the ‘Zoom In Zoom Out’ challenge). The hilarious video is perfectly captioned with the words ‘When your lil bros try to take your spotlight…”, along with the hashtag “watermelonsquad”.

Check out the reel, below:

Jessi followed this up with some adorable photos of the trio, this time captioned as “The Watermelon Squad”, and “I’m always so grateful to my younger brothers. Also please stop growing taller. They get taller everytime I see them”.

On April 22, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin also took to Twitter to share some more selfies of the trio, with the words “My favourite singer Jessi~~!”

Fans of the stars know ‘Watermelon Squad’ to be a reference to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s appearance on Jessi’s interview show, ‘Jessi’s Showterview’. A segment on the show lead to the term being coined after Jessi and Soobin tried to act out the word ‘watermelon’ to Yeonjun, whose flustered reaction went viral. Soon after Jessi shared the video and the photos, the word “watermelon” started trending on Twitter, as fans rejoiced upon the reunion.

Here’s hoping for some more ‘Watermelon Squad’ content, maybe even a collaboration one day!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: GOT7 reportedly preparing for full group release in May; BamBam confirms?