TXT’s Yeonjun & Taehyun exhibit vocal prowess in The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s ‘STAY’ cover

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Taehyun grab onto one mic as they release a vocal cover of The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s ‘STAY’. Released on October 21, the two take to a special rendition of the smash hit as a live clip and a cover are shared on the official social media channels of the group.

Riding high off their energy after a successful first solo concert, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to grace our ears with more music, this time with a cover of the song that has taken over the internet with its unique beats and a dance challenge. Desperate voices meet the high-quality beats as Yeonjun and Taehyun delve into a soulful call asking to stay.

Presented as a gift to fans, MOA, the two boys have released a live clip where Yeonjun switches on a portrait video recording where they plop down on a bed inside a messy room setting. The boy group’s posters can be seen on the walls. With clean vocals, confident visuals, casual clothes and a cozy atmosphere, Yeonjun and Taehyun’s cover is surely one that will ‘STAY’ in our minds.

Previously, the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members have covered songs of various genres like ‘In My Blood’, ‘thank u, next’, ‘F2020’, and ‘Sriracha’ along with solo covers of Taehyun’s ‘Over and Over Again’, Yeonjun’s ‘Song Cry’ and Huening Kai’s ‘Youngblood’.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is set to release their 1st Japanese EP, ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ on November 10.

