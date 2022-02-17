TXT’s Yeonjun tests positive for COVID-19, other members test negative

In the afternoon of February 17, BIGHIT MUSIC released a notice announcing the health status of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Yeonjun. They informed fans that Yeonjun has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test on the previous day. He is said to have a mild fever and sore throat at the moment.

The rest of the members are not presenting any extraordinary symptoms as of now and tested negative with the self-tests taken on February 17. Yeonjun is said to have preemptively isolated himself and has completed 2 rounds of vaccination.

You can read BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement, below:

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member YEONJUN.

YEONJUN had felt unwell including having a headache on Saturday the 12th and took the PCR test after visiting the hospital of which came back negative. Since then, he went into preemptive quarantine away from the other members. He later started to present other mild symptoms such as a mild fever and sore throat, and took another PCR test on Wednesday the 16th, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning.

YEONJUN completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.

None of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members other than YEONJUN are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the self-tests they took today.

The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid YEONJUN in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.

Thank you."

