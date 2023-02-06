TXT scores their first-ever No.1 on Billboard 200 chart with The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
The latest album from TOMORROW X TOGETHER is raking in all the good reviews and charting high globally and it really is a Sugar Rush Ride!
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has landed their first ever Billboard 200 No.1 album with their latest release, 5th mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’. The EP which was first released on January 27 with the title track ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ has charted on the album list which counts the sales in the USA over a week.
TXT on Billboard
This marks TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first top entry and seventh overall charting on Billboard 200 following their debut in 2019. Among this, it is their third Top 5 entry with this album. Here’s a list of the group’s peaks with their Korean albums so far from the oldest to the latest releases:
The Dream Chapter: STAR on No. 140
minisode1 : Blue Hour on No. 25
The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on No. 5
minisode 2: Thursday's Child on No. 4
The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on No. 1
In order to achieve this number 1 spot, ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ has sold a total of 161,500 equivalent album units as noted on the week ending on February 2. According to Billboard, ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ has garnered the largest sales week for any album since Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ debuted at No. 1 with a sale of 1.14 million copies as of the chart dated November 5, 2022. To add to this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER was only one of the two acts (the other one being BTS) to find themselves on Billboard’s year-end 200 chart with their fourth mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday's Child’.
Korean acts on Billboard
The quintet comprising members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai is only the fifth Korean act to grab the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 album. They follow the likes of BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, and BLACKPINK to enter the list.
About TOMORROW X TOGETHER
The group debuted with high expectations and even better results under BIGHIT MUSIC and has continued to forge a successful path ahead by releasing high-ranking, interesting music that explores various genres and displays their many talents. The group is set to head out for their second world tour ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE>’ which starts soon.
