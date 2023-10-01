TXT shows edgy side in The Name Chapter: FREEFALL's latest concept clip MELANCHOLY

TomorrowXTogether released their concept clip for their upcoming album on October 1 and it gives hints to what we can expect from the much-anticipated project. In the latest clip, the members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai showed a more daring and rebellious side.

TXT releases The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’s concept clip MELANCHOLY

TomorrowXTogether will be releasing their next full-length album on October 13. The band has been releasing teasers and concept photos to promote their upcoming album and give hints on how the songs and music video will turn out to be. On October 1, the group released their concept clip MELANCHOLY for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The video opens with member Taehyun releasing a butterfly from his hands as the sound of the loud beat fills up. One by one we get to see the members’ faces and the background reveals the setting. The boys are seen in a rugged and abandoned place overtaken by nature, without a lot of sunlight. The melancholic vibes and roaring beats after every interval give the impression of impending chaos. Members can also be seen sitting in a flower bed and holding a flower. The concept video is intriguing and incites curiosity among the viewers.

More about The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

The much-anticipated album by the five-member group TomorrowXTogether will be released on October 13. On September 24, the band also released their concept teaser for the album which is set against a rainy backdrop and we see a flower bloom at the corner of the road as the caption reads “Sometimes magical moments can be found in the most unmagical places."

On September 26, the concept photos for REALITY were released and on September 29, concept photos for MELANCHOLY were released. The difference between the two versions is stark. While REALITY is more urban with rock vibes, MELANCHOLY on the other hand is more rustic and features a dog and flowers. The concept clip for REALITY shows the members standing under the rain and using an umbrella as a prop. The Name Chapter: FREEFALL explores the three themes of Reality, Melancholy, and Clarity.

