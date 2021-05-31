TXT sport emo look while calling out for ‘You’ to save them from the chaos in comeback album’s title track

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their latest album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ today and the music video of title track 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat Seori. Check it out here.

Just in the morning, the famous BigHit boy band TXT broke their own record by surpassing 700k sales in pre-orders, in just one month. Among the many other accolades they’ve won, this has marked a new high from the group which debuted only two years ago, in 2019. The group held a media showcase where they talked about the album and the process behind it, their goals and more in a detailed manner too.

The title 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat Seori was released today on their YouTube channel and it’s a trendy hybrid pop rock song that expresses a teenage boy’s certainty when it comes to ‘you’, who is the only one who can calm his chaotic world. Since the release of the tracklist, the title track was the one that gained the most attention, as it showed a collaborative effort between international artists. It has producers of HYBE’s labels Slow Rabbit and “hitman” bang, American singer-songwriter and Rock Hiphop artist Mod Sun and No Love For The Middle Child as songwriters, and even BTS’ RM, who helped in the songwriting process.

The music video is like a coming-of-age movie, where friends are together yet alone, and are looking for someone to save them from the world that has turned into chaos. In many scenes, we see a fish flying in mid-air and it seems representative of how the members want to escape their reality.

Watch the music video below:

All the members took active participation in the making of The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Drawing from the empathy and concerns of teenagers all around the world, Soobin has penned Ice Cream, while Yeonjun, Taehyun and Beomgyu contributed to the lyrics of What If I had been that PUMA. No Rules was penned by Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu and Taehyun while Yeonjun also contributed to the lyrics of Frost. Taehyun and Beomgyu took part in producing too. Taehyun wrote both lyrics and music for Dear Sputnik and Huening Kai helped in the lyrics and produced it too.

All in all, TXT’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE talks about the stories of a boy who has frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world.

MOAs, how do you like the music video and the album? Share your thoughts with us and tell us your favourite track from the album below!

Credits :BigHit Music

Share your comment ×