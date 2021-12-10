TXT, Stray Kids, ATEEZ & more to collab for 2021 MAMA opening stage; Wanna One pre recording cancelled

2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards is gearing up to be the biggest night of the year as the news about its opening performance comes through. The award show has roped in a star-studded lineup for the special stage. Starting strong right off the bat, members from groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ITZY, aespa and ENHYPEN will be hopping on for the grand unveiling.

Called ‘BlooM the Sound’, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung, ITZY’s Yeji, aespa’s Karina, and ENHYPEN’s Heeseung will perform a joint stage. The six will be representing the crème de la crème of the K-pop industry’s 4th generation while this never-seen-before combination will surely leave the fans stunned.

In other news, Wanna One is set have a reunion at this year’s MAMA and the Wannables have been more than excited to welcome the charismatic 10 members back into their lives. With a teaser and revelation about a new rendition of their smash hit ‘Beautiful’, the stakes are high for the project group.

However, the pre-recording for the stage was cancelled on November 10 after one of the staff members tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Wanna One members as well as the crew have all said to have undergone tests and are waiting for the results. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest changes in the schedule.

The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards will be held on December 11 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

