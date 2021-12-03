TXT, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel & more artists to perform at the 2021 KBS Song Festival

The 2021 KBS Song Festival has unveiled its first lineup of performing artists! On December 3, KBS officially announced that Red Velvet, Stray Kids TXT , Oh My Girl, ITZY, THE BOYZ, aespa, ENHYPEN, Kang Daniel, and Lee Mujin would all be taking the stage at its upcoming year-end music show.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, AOA’s Seolhyun, and SF9’s Rowoon would be in charge of hosting the annual KBS Song Festival this year. All three MCs are known for their thriving idol and acting careers. This will be Cha Eun Woo’s second year in a row hosting the KBS Song Festival. Seolhyun also previously hosted the KBS Song Festival in 2016 and will be making a comeback as a MC after five years. Rowoon is currently starring in the KBS drama 'The King’s Affection' and this will be his first time hosting the KBS Song Festival.

The theme of this year's festival is 'WITH', in the hopes of creating K-Pop stages which anyone can enjoy, where ever they are. The 'KBS Gayo Festival' is a year-end special music program held by KBS every year. It was held on December 30 every year from 1981 to 2011. However, the event began to be held on the last Friday of December from 2012 to 2018. Then KBS held the event on December 27 in 2019. With the outbreak of Covid 19 last year, the event was held at an earlier date. Last year, the event was broadcast on December 18, with this year's event being held on December 17, many artists are expected to partake in this year's event.

The 2021 KBS Song Festival will air live on KBS 2TV on December 17 at 8:30 pm KST (5 pm IST). The 3-hour long event will take place both in-person and online!

