TXT surprises fans with a teaser for their upcoming collaboration with American singer Mod Sun

On September 9th, BIGHIT MUSIC drops a visual yet silent teaser to announce the date of the latest version of the popular track ‘OX1=LOVESONG’ which features the well-known American Singer, Songwriter and Rapper Mod Sun. The emo rock track by TOMORROW X TOGETHER featuring Mod Sun will be released on September 10th at 1 PM KST or 9:30 AM IST.

This isn’t the first time that either of the artists hinted at this surprise collaboration. Initially, TOMORROW X TOGETHER showed their love for Mod Sun’s collaborative track with Travis Baker, known as ‘Down’ on Twitter, to which Mod Sun responded, “I love TXT so much.... We have a surprise coming too! For now, listen to ‘Down’ on repeat.” Then, on September 7, Mod Sun tweeted, “Another LOVESONG is coming with my boys @TXT_bighit. Are you ready?” to which TOMORROW X TOGETHER replied, “Mod Sun + TXT= (green heart). These sweet interactions and mysterious teasers have fans on the edge of their seats and we cannot wait to see the new perspective provided by Mod Sun on this well-loved track!

Another LOVESONG is coming with my boys @TXT_bighit are you ready? — internet killed the rockstar (@MODSUN) September 7, 2021

According to the latest chart released by Billboard on September 8th (as of September 11), TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 2nd full-length album 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' ranked 26th on the 'Billboard Hot 200' for a total of 11 weeks. The album entered the 5th place on the 'Billboard HOT 200' chart on June 19th and maintained its place for 9 weeks in a row.In the chart on September 4th, it re-entered 8th place as the sales volume of the regular 2nd repackage album 'Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE.’

After BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the second K-pop boy group that has maintained charts for more than 11 weeks on the 'Billboard 200' with a single album.In particular, 'Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE' has maintained its title as an album that has charted on the Billboard 200 for the longest period of time among K-pop group albums released this year. Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together will release the Japanese EP 'Chaotic Wonderland' on November 10th.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When TXT REACTED to breaking their personal record on the Billboard 200 charts

