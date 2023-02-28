TXT takes over The Late Late Show with James Corden; Performs the recent Billboard hit Sugar Rush Ride

TOMORROW X TOGETHER set the television screens on fire with their recent performance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden '. Enjoying the recent success of their fifth extended play, ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, the boy band gave an exclusive performance of their lead single, ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ on the talk show. The five-member K-pop boy band gave an energetic performance that couldn't stop fans from showering them with love. Dressed in casual yet chic outfits, Soobin , Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai made sure to give them the best time of their lives. The live performance closed the show on a high note and left fans wanting more.

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' is an American talk show, started in 2015 the show is currently in its eighth season. K-pop fans have been keen to watch their favourite boy band since the initial announcement of their appearance on the talk show last week. TOMORROW X TOGETHER previously made an appearance on the talk show in 2021 and performed their hit song ‘Magic’. The Sunday edition of ' The Late Late Show with James Corden ' also featured Wanda Sykes and Joel McHale as guests. The late-night talk show also had a hilarious comedy skit with host James Corden trying to play a bad cop along with Jenny Slate and Dave Bautista.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their debut in 2019 with ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’ making them an instant success and setting a record for the highest charting album by a debut K-pop band. ‘Crown’, the lead single of the album, went ahead and topped the Billboard World Digital Songs Chart. Since then, they have been honoured with several awards in South Korea. Last year the K-pop group was featured in the Billboard Song Breaker Chart, creating the history of being the first male K-pop group to do so. They were also the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in 2022. Their new extended play, released on January 27, 2023, was an instant hit and ranked in the top forty-four spots on the global 200 song chart.

What do you think of TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s performance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'? Let us know below.