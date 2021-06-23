TXT teases fans with mystery in the cover for the remix version of 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)

The mysterious artist has been shown as three symbols in the caption of the cover image. Read more to know about it.

Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, has posted a cover image for the remix version of their hit song ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring Seori. Their cover image has teased the fans since it features a mysterious artist whose name was covered in the poster. The image is unconventionally formed with the title created by broken letters and other broken letters scattered around it. A heart finds its place on the right while the group’s name and the featuring artist’s name overall form a big ‘X’ with the title which is possibly alluding to the song as well as the band’s name. The caption of the cover image had three emojis of people, suggesting that there are three artists whose names have been intentionally kept hidden. Rumours are that pH-1 and Woodie Gochild are the featured artists. pH-1 is a rapper while Woodie Gochild is a solo singer and rapper. Recently, the group’s member Taehyun had also mentioned about the Australian rapper The Kid LAROI while Bang Si Hyuk was seen with him after a few days. Fans have been speculating about these mysterious artists ever since the image has been released.

Tomorrow X Together is a quintet of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Heuningkai under Bighit Music. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the extended play ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’ which debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon and Billboard World Album chart, establishing them to be monster rookies to look forward to. Their most recent comeback is the second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ with the lead single ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring Seori. The numbers in the name of the title song pertain to how even in the middle of chaos, the boy’s number one priority is his love interest. The album peaked at number one on Japan’s Oricon Albums chart and debuted at number 5 on Billboard 200 thereby becoming their highest-charting album in the United States. It contains eight songs in total involving different genres like pop, rock, alternative and punk.

The remix version of the title track will be released on June 25 for the fans to enjoy.

Check out the cover image of the remix posted by Tomorrow X Together:

