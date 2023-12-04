TXT thank fans as they conclude ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour with power-packed finale at Gocheok Sky Dome
TOMORROW X TOGETHER finally wrapped up their grand world tour at South Korea’s Gocheok Sky Dome while members were seen getting emotional bidding goodbye to MOAs.
-
TXT performed in 29 concerts across 15 cities during their tour
-
TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s tour started in March
On December 3, TOMORROW X TOGETHER expressed heartfelt appreciation to their global fanbase, MOA, as they wrapped up their worldwide tour 'ACT: SWEET MIRAGE' with a spectacular finale at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Members Huening Kai and Beomgyu shared their reflections on the impactful journey that touched 15 cities worldwide.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER concluded their world tour in their homeland
TOMORROW X TOGETHER started their global journey in March, delighting audiences across cities such as Singapore, Japan, and the United States. The members reflected on the heartwarming and surreal experience of connecting with MOAs worldwide.
Despite the rapid passage of time, the bond forged with fans felt like a magical moment. As the final echoes filled the Gocheok Sky Dome, the members expressed immense joy in achieving this significant milestone with their fans. Beomgyu conveyed, "At this moment, the happiness of accomplishing this with MOA and the five of us is unparalleled. I've been genuinely happy for the past six months.”
The grand finale spanned two days and showcased a creative stage arrangement with online live streaming, allowing fans worldwide to partake in the spectacle.
The virtual event featured a central screen alongside individual screens for each member, establishing an immersive concert atmosphere. The stage was adorned with eye-catching elements such as a descending carousel, waterfalls, an antique train, and a shipwreck, delivering a tangible and visually mesmerizing experience for the audience.
More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s world tour
The stage featured a large central LED display and a U-shaped ceiling LED, enhancing the performance with depth. Dressed in prince-like outfits, the members set a fairy-tale tone for the concert. Over 20 songs, including those from their recent album, were performed, taking fans on a journey from intimate to spectacular moments. Highlights included fan interaction, exclusive performances, and the introduction of genres for selected songs. Yeonjun expressed pride and gratitude, reflecting on their journey from humble beginnings to performing in front of a massive audience, bringing tears to his eyes.
Anticipating the future, Taehyun shared, “I recognize that the success of the six-month tour wasn't solely due to us. We plan to reciprocate the love with our third world tour scheduled for next year.' With the conclusion of 'ACT: SWEET MIRAGE,' TOMORROW X TOGETHER leaves a lasting imprint of unforgettable memories, solidifying their position as global K-pop sensations and promising even more spectacular performances in the times to come.”
