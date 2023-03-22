TXT to headline Lollapalooza 2023; NewJeans becomes first K-Pop girl group to perform in the event

Based on their strong presence in North America, TOMORROW X TOGETHER was invited as headliners to the large American music festival 'Lollapalooza'. NewJeans, The Rose, DPR LIVE and DPR IAN have been confirmed to join the lineup!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who will appear on 'Lollapalooza' held in Chicago, Illinois, USA from August 3 to 6, will be the first K-pop group to appear for two consecutive years. Debuting on the North American festival stage with ‘Lollapalooza’ in July of last year, TOMORROW X TOGETHER impressed music fans in North America with their powerful and magnificent live band sound and harmonious vocals. TOMORROW X TOGETHER plans to raise the heat of the scene again this year with vivid live performances and high-quality performances.

The 4th generation syndrome girl group 'NewJeans' was included in the festival's lineup after a year of debut.The two teams will be tied to Hive Labels under BIGHIT MUSIC and ADOR, respectively. 'Lollapalooza' is a large-scale outdoor music festival held every year in Chicago and has a 30-year history featuring top global stars such as Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Coldplay. This is a feat achieved one year after their official debut in August of last year. In particular, New Jeans was included in this lineup even though they had never been promoted in the US. Previously, NewJeans showed their presence in the mainstream pop market by staying on the US Billboard's main single chart ‘Hot 100,’ which reflects the popularity of the local popular music market.

In particular, last year J-Hope, a member of the global super group BTS, who is directly under the agency of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, received attention as a headliner.J-Hope was the first Korean artist to headline a major North American music festival. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the first K-pop group headliner of 'Lollapalooza'.Major musicians headlining with TOMORROW X TOGETHER at this year's festival include American hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar, American pop star Billie Eilish, an icon of Gen Z, and one of the best American bands of all time. and the 4-member rock band 'Red Hot Chili Peppers'.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks gorgeous in visual film; Shatters record for highest pre-orders by a female soloist

Advertisement