TXT to perform with 4 members at upcoming Music Bank in Chile as Taehyun tests COVID-19 positive

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. He has since quarantined and will not be promoting with the group for the time being as he recovers. The rest of the members have all tested negative and the group will go ahead with their plans with four teammates participating, including an upcoming show in Chile.

Official announcement

We would like to provide you with some information on TOMORROW X TOGETHER member TAEHYUN’s COVID-19 confirmation and his activities.



TAEHYUN underwent a rapid antigen test on 5, Nov. after experiencing mild symptoms and was diagnosed with COVID-19.



None of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members other than TAEHYUN are presenting any symptoms, and everyone got negative results from the self-diagnosis test kit they took as a preemptive measure, today.



Therefore, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be participating “KBS Music Bank in Chile” as 4 members without Taehyun on 12 Nov., Saturday.



The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid TAEHYUN in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.



Thank you.”



TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Also known as TXT, the five piece is the second boy group from BIGHIT MUSIC. Having established themselves as one of the fourth generation leaders, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is steadily creating history for themselves as they grow bigger in K-pop. The group recently completed their first world tour <ACT : LOVESICK> which saw them touring 13 cities through 19 concerts. Members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai are establishing themselves as some of the most loved artists. TOMORROW X TOGETHER also received AMA and MTV European Awards nominations recently, adding to their achievements.