TXT to release new song and perform special collaboration with Anitta at 2023 MTV Video Music Award

This year, TXT also known as TOMORROW BY TOGETHER will be having a special debut performance on the upcoming 2023 MTV Video Music Awards aka VMAs. It was announced, that the K-pop group will be performing an unreleased song for their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. Giving fans an exclusive sneak peek about their upcoming album. They will also be collaborating with Brazilian singer, Anitta to perform a special stage.

TXT to perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV released its star-studded lineup for the upcoming award show. New additions were made to the previously announced lineup including Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G, and Måneskin. New ones included TXT, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Anitta, and Kelsea Ballerini. It is said that TXT will be premiering a new pre-release at the award ceremony, not only that but a special collaboration stage performance will also be done with Brazilian singer Anitta. This special collaboration is being termed a genre-blending collaboration by the first K-pop boy band. TXT also known as TOMORROW BY TOGETHER is nominated for two categories in this year's VMAs - Push Performance of the Year and Best K-pop. You can catch the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards live on September 12.

TXT will release a new album in October

A few days back, TXT dropped a teaser video for their new album which took the fans by surprise. The teaser was about their upcoming album called The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, which will be released on October 13. TXT's new song that will premiere on the award show is a pre-release track from this album. Recently the K-pop group also collaborated with the Jonas Brothers to release a joint single called Do It Like That in July 2023. TXT's previously released album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION became the group's first album to be certified gold in the United States.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids' Bang Chan's indirect response to fans' protest against agency? Sunday live show debate explained