TXT transform to rock stars with chilling gaze in new concept clip for ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’

Tomorrow x Together released the MESS version of the concept clip for their 4th mini album 'Mini Sword 2: Thursday’s Child' on April 24th. It contains the feelings of a boy after experiencing the first breakup. In the video, the five members, including Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, were walking down a narrow alleyway in the dark night.

Items with memories of lovers, such as roses, umbrellas, and teddy bears, are thrown away. They expressed their confusion after parting. Last year's 2nd full-length album 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' took 5th place on the US Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200'.This album surpassed 810,000 pre-orders within six days of pre-order.

Previously, they released the concept photos for the new comeback. In the concept photo, Tomorrow x Together poses in a monotone sensual look in a dead-end narrow alleyway, exuding a dark aura. Various objects also maximise the intense emotions after a breakup. Items containing memories with loved ones, such as balloons, helmets, and umbrellas, are thrown away in the alleyways.

In addition, on the walls and power poles, there are posters and stickers with the words 'TOMORROW' and 'TOGETHER' as well as the album name 'Thursday, Child' and a poster with the words 'Good Boy Gone Bad', which raises curiosity.

Tomorrow x Together more intensely revealed the feelings of the boy who experienced the first breakup in the personal concept photo of the 'MESS' version. The five members stare at the front with eyes filled with complex emotions, as if they were hurt by the breakup and at the same time full of anger.

The album will be released on May 9.

