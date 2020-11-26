TXT underwent COVID testing after EBS‘s Boni Hani appearance; BigHit Entertainment says it was ‘voluntary’

TXT recently underwent coronavirus testing after their EBS‘s Boni Hani appearance and are currently awaiting the results. Scroll down to see what Big Hit had to say about this development.

It was previously reported that popular South Korean boy band TXT had undergone coronavirus testing and are currently awaiting the results. Now, BigHit Entertainment representatives told media outlet XSports news that the group had gone for testing after their appearance on EBS‘s Boni Hani on 19 November 2020. On the program, one of the other guests had been informed that they were in firsthand contact with a confirmed case for coronavirus. As such, TXT was quickly sent for testing as well.

Although there were no official requests by the government for TXT to go for testing, they had voluntarily gone to be tested as a preventative measure on 25 November 2020 and is said to be awaiting the results. On the other hand, EBS staff and crew for Boni Hani are all under self-quarantine for the time being as they are now classified under secondhand contact.

On the work front, the band recently opened up about their whopping Billboard success. On November 19, TXT appeared on the MBC FM4U radio show Kim Shin Young‘s Hope Song at Noon and talked about breaking their personal record on the Billboard 200 chart, Bang Si Hyuk‘s reaction to the news, and more. Taehyun revealed that he felt like they were already acquaintances with Kim Shin Young as he commented, “Since we’ve seen each other a few times at music shows, I trusted that she would treat us well.” Taehyun revealed, “We actually didn’t know at first, but after we heard the news we were so grateful for our fans who made this record for us. We expressed our gratitude to them through social media.” Hueningkai added, “I thought it was a lie. It was so amazing.” Soobin shared, “Before I heard the news, I actually received word from my family first. They said, ‘Our family has a cause to celebrate. You’re doing amazing.’ It felt good to think that I’ve become a son they can be proud of.”

